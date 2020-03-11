Michael Strahan Claims Ex-Wife Is Abusing Their Kids, Wants Full Custody

Michael Strahan is fighting for custody over his twin girls with ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan, whom he claims is physically and emotionally abusing the teenagers. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the former NFL player and current Good Morning America co-host is seeking primary custody of Sophia and Isabella.

Strahan, 48, claims that Muggli has been engaging in a “pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years,” and says that he has proof of physical and emotional abuse that he will detail in sealed documents. He also alleges Muggli doesn’t take the girls to court-ordered therapy sessions, and claims she’s the reason Sophia and Isabella continually miss volleyball matches and equestrian events.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Strahan, who currently has visitation rights, wants Sophia and Isabella to move in with him in New York, and wants Muggli — who lives in North Carolina with the girls — held in criminal and civil contempt for her alleged actions.

Strahan reportedly wants Muggli to have the same visitation rights he currently has, but that’s it.

The ex-couple has been ingrained in a brutal custody battle since last year, when Muggli reportedly sought back support, claiming Strahan failed to cover certain financial “obligations” their 2009 settlement called for him to cover. A source close to Strahan, however, said he was not behind on any payments, and reportedly told TMZ at the time that Muggli was seeking to increase the monthly payments.

Strahan and Muggli were married in 1999, welcoming Sophia and Isabella in 2004, then divorcing in 2006. A judge awarded Muggli a $15 million divorce settlement in 2007, in addition to an $18,000 monthly child support.

Strahan also has two other adult children, daughter Tanita Strahan and son Michael Strahan Jr., whom he shares with first wife Wanda Hutchins. The two were married until 1996.

Strahan frequently mentions his kids on social media. Most recently, he shared photos with all four of them on Valentine’s Day, calling them his valentines “today and every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) on Jan 29, 2020 at 10:49am PST

A few days after Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash, Bryant shared photos of his three daughters and wrote, “I am proud and honored to be a [girl dad]!”