‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Michael Nance’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former Bachelorette contestant Michael Nance passed away in May, and his cause of death has been revealed as a result of “multiple drug toxicity,” Us Weekly reports.

An autopsy report from the Travis County Office of the Medical Examiner names cocaine, heroin, Clonazepam, and Gabapentin as the drugs in Nance’s system and added that the 31-year-old had a history of opiate abuse and anxiety.

Nance’s death was ruled an accident. He was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a group home near, Austin, Texas on May 29, and police were called to the scene at around 2:10 a.m. Nance was officially pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m.

The musician had appeared on Emily Maynard Johnson‘s season 8 of The Bachelorette, getting sent home in week four.

“So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent,” Maynard Johnson tweeted after news of his death broke. “Sending prayers and love to his family and friends.”

Photo Credit: ABC