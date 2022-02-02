Arrests Made in Overdose Death of Michael K. Williams

Four men were charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, New York City police said Wednesday. The four men were allegedly involved in a drug trafficking organization operating in Brooklyn, selling fentanyl-laced heroin. Williams, best known for his roles in The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, died on Sept. 6, 2021 at age 54.

Three of the four men were arrested in New York, while the fourth was arrested in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Irvin Cartagena was charged with a narcotics conspiracy, in which he allegedly sold the fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams. Hector Robles, Luis Criz and Carlos Macci were also arrested and charged for their alleged roles in the conspiracy. Cartagena was arrested in Puerto Rico.

According to the criminal complaint, the four men were allegedly members of a drug trafficking group in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood since at least August 2020. They sold “heroin laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue,” authorities said. On or about Sept. 5, 2021, they allegedly sold Williams the fentanyl-laced heroin. Cartagena is seen on surveillance video personally handing the heroin and a fentanyl-like substance to Williams. The prosecutors included a screenshot allegedly showing the sale.

All four men face charges of “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin,” which come with a sentence between five and 40 years in prison if convicted. Cartagena is also charged with causing Williams’ death in connection to the narcotics conspiracy. If he is convicted on that charge, he could be sentenced to between 20 years and life in prison.

“This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop,” U.S. Attorney Williams said in a statement. “Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished.They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy.The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up.We will bring every tool to bear.And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death.”

The New York City medical examiner ruled Williams’ cause of death as acute drug intoxication. He was found dead by a family member in his apartment. His funeral was held in late September in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where his mother lives. Williams was a beloved character actor who was best known for playing Omar Little on The Wire. He also earned Emmy nominations for his performances in Bessie, The Night Of, Vice, When They See Us and Lovecraft Country. He won a Screen Actors Guild Award as a member of the Boardwalk Empire cast.