Michael K. Williams’ Final Movie Debuts at Sundance to Rave Reviews

Michael K. Williams will be seen in yet another electrifying performance in 892. The film, which premieres at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, is said to be the late actor’s final film appearance. Williams appears alongside John Boyega in the film which tells the real-life story of Brian Easley. Easley is a Marine veteran who was shot and killed by police after he threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in 2017 in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. Boyega spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about working with Williams.

“Michael was somebody that I personally requested to be in the movie,” he said. “If we can get Michael, I’ll be happy— just use that as my Christmas present,” the actor recalled.

Boyega first met Williams after Williams accidentally walked into Boyega’s trailer on his first day of filming 892. “And then I discovered he was the best smelling man in Hollywood,” Boyega joked. “I remember he told me, ‘I’m gonna get you a bottle of this smell I got.’ He brought it in the next day like it was scheduled.”

A lifelong fan of Williams, working with him proved to be a dream come true for Boyega. “I watched The Wire at a time when I didn’t understand how to make moves to get into the industry,” he said. “I didn’t have any real guidance. I was in a cycle of procrastinating and I was trying to figure it out. You know how entertainment is from the outside in, if you don’t know the details, it just looks like it’s impossible to get in. [The show] gave me that motivation….These actors were brought out of obscurity, in a sense. They were brought out of nowhere. I felt like I related to that. And Michael was, for me, one of the biggest standouts in that.”

Attendees of the film festival are satisfied with Williams’ performance. They can’t get enough, with many lauding Williams’ performance as being one of his best.

Williams’ performance is described as unprecedented in the movie. Critics and viewers alike are impressed.

With such a tense storyline, viewers say Williams only electrified the material even more. Fans are devestated that it’s his final act.

Another critically acclaimed account of Williams and Boyega as opposites. It’s expected that both will receive a few awards nominations.

Critics can’t get over just how great Williams is in his final role. It’s only a testament to his gift and what more he could have done.

Viewers are sure to cry a few tears. Boyega and Williams are praised as the two standouts.

Art imitates life for one viewer. Many say the ending of the film is just as heartbreaking as losing Williams.