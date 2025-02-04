Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Arrested on Drug Charges, Resisting Arrest

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and charged with cocaine possession, driving under intoxication and resisting arrest, TMZ reports.

Marcus, who is the son of the NBA legend and his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, was picked up by police in Orange County, Florida around 1:14 a.m. when his Lamborghini SUV got stuck on train tracks, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marcus, who allegedly told police he was at a gentleman’s club earlier that evening having drinks, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after three field sobriety tests. During a search of his pants, police say they found a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Marcus Jordan attends the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy’s event at a private residence on November 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Arrest documents claim Marcus, 34, was combative with police while he was being arrested and that he kept “singing the entire way” while in the back of a squad car on the way to jail. Marcus’ bond was set at $4,000 upon his booking.

Marcus has been in the spotlight for more than just his famous father lately, appearing on both The Real Housewives of Miami and The Traitors last year alongside his now ex, Larsa Pippen. Larsa, 50, is the ex-wife of Marcus’ father’s former teammate Scottie Pippen, and the two often spoke about the scrutiny facing their age-gap relationship on their now-defunct podcast, Separation Anxiety.

Marcus and Larsa first got together in 2022 and dated on and off for two years before the Bravo star confirmed in March 2024 that they had split for good. “You know, I feel like I just finished. I just wrapped up shooting [House of Villains], and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone,” Pippen said during an episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. “And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren’t my guy, and that made me realize, I don’t think he’s my guy.”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on January 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Calling Marcus a “great guy,” Larsa emphasized that she and her ex were on different journeys in life. “I just think we are on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy, he’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me,” she explained.

Most recently, Marcus was spotted with Nicole Murphy, the 56-year-old model ex-wife of Eddie Murphy, in early December. The two were spotted together at DJ Khaled’s We the Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic in Miami, Florida, before they got cozy dancing together at club E11EVEN.