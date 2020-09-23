Michael Hogan Gets Support From 'Battlestar Galactica' Castmates After Brain Injury Revelation

✖

Michael Hogan's former Battlestar Galactica co-stars are speaking out in support of the actor after he suffered from a head injury earlier this year. Hogan's injury occurred in February when he fell and hit his head at a dinner that took place after he participated in a Battlestar Galactica convention. Hogan's friend Shari Ulrich organized a GoFundMe page for the actor, who was left with complete paralysis on his left side as a result of the injury. According to TV Insider, several of Hogan's Battlestar Galactica co-stars have spoken out in order to highlight this GoFundMe account and to send their kind thoughts to the actor and his family as they navigate this difficult situation.

Hogan's wife, Susan Hogan, penned a message on the GoFundMe page in order to explain her husband's situation. After he fell and hit his head, he later went to sleep that night. However, he did not know the extent of his injury and, the next morning, he could not be awoken. He was subsequently transferred to Vancouver General Hospital where they performed emergency surgery on him. This injury left him with paralysis, memory loss, cognitive impairment, and the inability to swallow. As a result, the family is currently asking for donations so that they can manage the mounting financial costs that they have encountered.

Tricia Helfer, who player Number Six on the series, promoted the GoFundMe on her own social media account. "Our amazing XO has been fighting for months now," she tweeted. "Michael Hogan is one of the dearest, funniest, most talented men I know, and is going through an incredibly challenging time. Here's where we all can help him and his family." Her message came alongside a link to the GoFundMe so that fans can donate to the cause, which is currently seeking to raise $300,000. As of right now, the fundraiser has already reached over $230,000 of its goal.

Keegan Connor Tracy, who played Jeanne in the series, also took to social media in order to highlight the GoFundMe and to issue some kind words about Hogan. "I've known Michael and his family since my earliest days as an actor," Tracy tweeted. "I know they have many fans. Wishing the best for their family and a recovery from this terrible health crisis." Battlestar Galactica's producer Jane Espenson also promoted this fundraiser on social media. She wrote, "I adore Michael Hogan, our own Colonel Tigh. He is a wonderful, kind soul who could use our help."