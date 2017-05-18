Mia Khalifa Shows Off A Hidden Talent On Social Media

Mia Khalifa is a woman of many, many talents. It turns out, however, that she’s had one she’s been keeping secret from the world, but now she’s ready to reveal it and share.

I love cooking, but what I love more is cooking for other people! Trying new things and experimenting is what makes this so fun for me, so for every gift sent from my wishlist (link in bio), I’ll make you a recipe video for whatever dish you want to learn, just be sure to put your social media handle and recipe request in the note 🤗👩🏽‍🍳 A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on May 17, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

As if she couldn’t be any more of the perfect woman, Mia Khalifa likes to cook, and she apparently likes to do it while wearing short shorts and a crop top that shows off her fit stomach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With a glass of red wine in one hand and a cooking spoon in the other, Mia stirred up something that is unidentified but presumably delicious.

She shared the above photo and said, “I love cooking, but what I love more is cooking for other people! Trying new things and experimenting is what makes this so fun for me…”

Up Next: Mia Khalifa Reveals Racy Batman Instagram Photo

Mia Khalifa likes cooking for other people, and she goes on to make an offer for how someone could retain her services.

The caption on her pic continues, “…for every gift sent from my wishlist (link in bio), I’ll make you a recipe video for whatever dish you want to learn, just be sure to put your social media handle and recipe request in the note.”

So all her followers have to do is buy her a wish list item and they get a personalized recipe video.

It’s probably safe to say that Mia is about to see a significant influx of foodies in her inbox.

More: Mia Khalifa Stuns In Skimpy Lingerie Pic On Instagram

[H/T: Mia Khalifa / Instagram]