Mia Khalifa Shouts out Beyonce in Latest Bikini Photo

Mia Khalifa came out as a Beyonce fan last week, in case there was any doubt. Khalifa's latest Instagram post featured a shout-out for Beyonce, thanking her for mentioning OnlyFans in a song. At the same time, Khalifa envied how photogenic Beyonce always seems to be.

"The wind wouldn't have done this to Beyonce," Khalifa wrote alongside a photo where her hair was plastered against her face in an apparent gust. "By the way, thank you, Beyonce, for giving us all your blessings to start an OnlyFans." Khalifa tagged Beyonce in the caption, added a smiley-faced emoji, and spelled "OnlyFans" with a few accents and numbers, presumably so that an algorithm wouldn't flag her post as a promotion.

Khalifa was referencing "Savage Remix" by Megan Thee Stallion, which featured Beyonce. In the song, she raps: "Hips TikTok when I dance/ On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans/ Big B and that B stand for bands/ If you wanna see some real ass, baby here's your chance."

As a former adult film star, Khalifa found huge success on the adult content creators' platform OnlyFans, and she used it to raise about $160,000 for charity. Scroll down for a look at some of Khalifa's other self-effacing promotions throughout her OnlyFans journey.