Mia Khalifa and Husband Robert Sandberg: What to Know About Their Relationship

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa and her husband Robert Sandberg have been together for some now, but there is still a lot that fans may not know about their relationship. While there does not appear to be evidence regarding when they first began dating, we know that Khalifa and Sandberg got engaged in 2019. They had originally planned to have a big ceremony in June 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to change their plans. According to Republic World, Khalifa confirmed in a social media post that she and Sandberg officially wed at their home that same month.

Khalifa — also known as Mia Callista — is a veteran of the adult film industry, having shot a number of films over a three-month span in 2014. After retiring, Khalifa went on to focus on her social media brand, starting up YouTube and Twitch channels, alongside her already established Instagram and TikTok pages. She also worked as a sports commentator for a period of time, co-hosting the show SportsBall alongside Tyler Coe. These days, Khalifa has moved closer to her adult industry roots, as she has a new OnlyFans page that she launched in September. Before meeting Sandberg, Khalifa was married for roughly two years to her high school boyfriend.

Sandberg is a world-class chef who was the winner of the Worldchefs Hans Bueschkens Young Chef Challenge in 2016. The Swedish-born chef has worked in many high-rated kitchens around the globe, such as Maaemo in Oslo and the Michelin-starred Noma in Copenhagen. In a past interview with Chefs Roll, he shared details about some upcoming plans, saying at the time, "I’m going to Cape Town to cook in December, then next year I’m heading to Paris for an internship before the re-opening of the new Frantzén restaurant in May." Scroll down to see some adorable and loving photos of Khalifa and Sandberg, from their respective Instagram pages.