Mia Khalifa's New Plastic Surgery Has Social Media Sounding Off

Mia Khalifa recently revealed some new plastic surgery work she underwent and has fans sounding off on social media. Khalifa debuted the new look over the weekend, with TMZ getting the first photos of her post-op face.

The outlet noted that Khalifa had her nose worked on by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar, who did a Scarless Nose Rhinoplasty. TMZ stated that sources told them Khalifa has been wanting to get her nose done for many years, as it has been something she's felt insecure about since she was a teenager. Khalifa also used her new nose to shade singer/influencer Madison Beer, who has recently denied having plastic surgery and who was accused of hiding behind a tree to keep onlookers from snapping photos of her over it. Khalifa joked in a social media post that would never do such a thing. Scroll down to see what people are saying about Khalifa's new look.