Mia Khalifa's New Plastic Surgery Has Social Media Sounding Off
Mia Khalifa recently revealed some new plastic surgery work she underwent and has fans sounding off on social media. Khalifa debuted the new look over the weekend, with TMZ getting the first photos of her post-op face.
The outlet noted that Khalifa had her nose worked on by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar, who did a Scarless Nose Rhinoplasty. TMZ stated that sources told them Khalifa has been wanting to get her nose done for many years, as it has been something she's felt insecure about since she was a teenager. Khalifa also used her new nose to shade singer/influencer Madison Beer, who has recently denied having plastic surgery and who was accused of hiding behind a tree to keep onlookers from snapping photos of her over it. Khalifa joked in a social media post that would never do such a thing. Scroll down to see what people are saying about Khalifa's new look.
It still looks so natural, loved it— Amanda ESTÁ DE FÉRIAS (@mandybrittoxo) June 27, 2020
The way I see it, if she likes it that’s all that matters!— Whitney Devlin (@whitneydevlin) June 27, 2020
mia khalifa captioning her plastic surgery tiktok w “i’d never hide behind a tree” IS SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/EFViT8pGQp— chloe’s attack dog (@claudgiroux) June 23, 2020
s/o to Mia Khalifa for being open about her plastic surgery instead of setting unrealistic beauty standards for young girls— ᴀɴᴀʙᴇʟʟᴀ (@anabellugh) June 23, 2020
MIA KHALIFA GOT A NOSE JOB AND THE CAPTION IS TAKING ME OUT SHE FJFJFJFJFN she went off pic.twitter.com/c5eV1oBOZc— awa (@dietcumcals) June 23, 2020
@miakhalifa is the sweetest girl ever. she uses her platform to help black creators, she publicly speaks about her plastic surgery and she is also very funny. #jucticeformia— allisa 🥀 (@axparexha) June 27, 2020
mia khalifa getting a nose job is great if it makes her happy but i also just want to touch on the fact that big nose ≠ ugly nose. fuck the idea that having a small nose is “ideal” or “pretty” because its what weve been made to believe (among other eurocentric beauty standards)— Hussein (@hussein0409) June 23, 2020
mia khalifa got a nose job and captioned her tik tok about it with “i’d never hide behind a tree” and its making me SCREAM— 𝗹𝗲𝗲 🧺 (@hesthehabit) June 24, 2020
omg mia khalifa had a nose job 😔 its hard seeing other ppl live ur dreams— isa (@Iuvrae) June 23, 2020
MIA KHALIFA GOT A NOSE JOB!!!! Man I'm so excited for her and can't wait to see how it turns out!— lil milo ais 🍒 (@ruckshii) June 23, 2020
Most nose jobs when done correctly look natural, her bridge is flatter and the curve on the end doesn’t have a flat look to it anymore. Looks really well done— Tianna Delmo (@Tianna_Delmo) June 27, 2020
Well to be fair she was likely teased about her nose mercilessly giving her a complex. And it's her money so who cares?— Eva Davies (@EvaDavies18) June 27, 2020
Looks good. Good for you, girl! 👏— mariadeegee* (@mariadomenique9) June 27, 2020
No. She had a dorsal hump and probably had a traditional rhinoplasty surgery to fix it. They essentially smooth out her nose, which is pretty noticeable in the before and after pictures.— Michael J™ (@Arthurknight) June 27, 2020