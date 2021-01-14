Mia Khalifa Reveals Unedited Version of Cheeky New Instagram Photo for 'Transparency'

✖

Mia Khalifa is typically known for being open about her body, but the personality is revealing another side less seen on her social media accounts. Khalifa posted a set of photos on her Instagram, baring her cheeks in a green bikini. In the first pic, Khalifa shared a regular edited photo. In the second, she showed the unedited picture "for transparency."

"So proud of my lil baby cakes growing, she captioned the post, "even if it’s just from this one angle for 0nly Fans." She went on to promise that she would post even more of the unfiltered/unedited versions of her photos for her fans to view. However, the new photo isn't the only reason Khalifa is making news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

She recently raised $160,000 for charity through her OnlyFans after just four months on the platform. "I’m so grateful for the platform and all the incredible, strong, determined women I’ve met through the Internet because of it," she said of the new development. "You guys have taught me so much and helped me grow as a person in more ways than I can ever thank you for."

Khalifa joined the site in September 2020. "Not sure what took me so long, but after one week on [OnlyFans], I’m already seeing why women feel empowered to be unapologetically themselves within the community," she wrote on Sep. 25. "Thank y’all so much for the warm welcome." Khalifa said in another post on Dec. 1, "Three months on only fans now and I still feel so lucky to have found such a supportive, empowering community to call home."

Additionally, the former porn star has used her social media accounts to be vocal regarding last week's capitol riots. Khalifa reposted a few videos from figures like Michael Rapaport and The Good Liars focusing on the mobs of people. She also shared a TikTok video of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in which her niece Meena Harris gifts her with a bottle of "im-peach mints."