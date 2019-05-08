Met Gala: Katy Perry Shows up in Hamburger Outfit at After Party, Twitter Immediately Chimes in

After lighting up the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala as a chandelier, Katy Perry returned for round two in an equally campy hamburger outfit.

The American Idol judge ditched her literally lit lamp costume, which included a glittering 40-pound headpiece, for a rotund, juicy burger ensemble a la her 2017 hit “Bon Appetit.”

“First we set the table, and then we dine,” Perry wrote on Instagram about the inspiration behind her costumes at the highly-awaited evening.

As a hamburger, Perry came dressed with all the trimmings: beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles and cheese — and she even wore a hat fashioned as a cellophane-wrapped toothpick. On her feet she donned a glittering pair of hamburger shoes from the Katy Perry Collection.

One moment that’s caught the collective eye of the internet is a video of Jennifer Lopez walking in on Perry as she attempted to change into the burger costume in a restroom. In the video, Perry, dressed in a barely-there, lettuce-colored mini dress, attempts to squeeze into the large burger from a slit in the back, lifting the awkward costume up around her shoulders. Just then, a glittering Lopez nonchalantly walks in on Perry’s titanic struggle. “Hi, babe,” she says before entering a toilet stall.

Katy Perry dressing up as an hamburger inside the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/B2wyTGq8fQ — iconic | 𝓶𝓮𝓽𝓰𝓪𝓵𝓪 𝓮𝓭𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷 (@faveslooks) May 7, 2019

Fans took to Twitter to weigh in on both the awkward restroom moment as well as Perry’s mouthwatering ensemble in general.

“Katy Perry being a hamburger and Jennifer Lopez walking in on her in the bathroom at the #metgala will forever be iconic,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the video. Comedian Kathy Griffin retweeted it, adding, “I love you, Katy Perry.”

“Katy Perry changed into a burger and the inside dress is lettuce!!!! SHE WINS!!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“I CANT BELIEVE KATY PERRY CHANGED INTO A BURGER OUTFIT WHY IS SHE LIKE THIS,” another joked.

Katy Perry : When you love fancy candlelight dinners but then realize that Burger is lyfe. pic.twitter.com/2Mt1Oj4CdH — B 🌸 (@BungaMizo) May 7, 2019

Perry worked closely with designer Jeremy Scott for Moschino on creating both of her looks for the event, confirming that the designer created both the burger and chandelier looks on her Instagram.

Scott told the New York Post‘s Page Six that he was especially excited to work with Perry because of this year’s theme.

“When this exhibition [‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’] was announced, she [Perry] was like, ‘Oh my God, can you believe it? It’s all about you!’” Scott said before the gala. “And frankly, there probably isn’t a performer in pop history that’s used camp and humor more than she has. I have guesses at what people expect from us, but I’m trying to outdo those expectations. It’s going to be an eleganza extravaganza.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @moschino