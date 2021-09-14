Met Gala: Channing Tatum and Other Male Celebs Slammed for Wearing Black Tuxedos

The stars brought the fashion to the Met Gala’s red carpet. Although, some looks are more fashionable than others, especially as viewers are concerned. More specifically, Met Gala fans have taken to social media to criticize numerous male stars, including Channing Tatum and James Corden, for simply wearing tuxes and suits to the event.

Celebrities came out in droves for this year’s Met Gala. The event, which is traditionally held every year in New York City, was delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic still poses a problem for the United States (and the world), the Met Gala was able to take place this year with safety protocols in place. In particular, all of the attendees much be vaccinated against COVID-19, receive a negative COVID-19 test result, and must wear their masks when they are not dining.

Even though this year’s ceremony took place amid the ongoing pandemic, the focus was still on the fashion. But, judging by what fans had to say about several of the male stars who attended the event, the looks were on the disappointing side.

All black

On Twitter, many fashion fans roasted the men who wore a simple tux or suit to the Met Gala. After all, this is the biggest fashion event of the year.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber kept things simple by donning a black suit. But, fans weren’t impressed.

“Burn it all down!”

Fans were pretty much fed up with all of the black tuxes they saw on the red carpet. As this Twitter user noted, both Jimmy Fallon and Taika Waititi wore the fashion item in question.

Corden Grilled…

Corden has worn numerous costumes over the years for comedy sketches and the like, but he went with an average look for the Met Gala. Maybe next year he can bring the mouse onesie?

“That’s all.”

This fan’s disappointment in Tatum’s black tux was evident. Miranda Priestly would not approve.

Not allowed.

all these men r really just taking this as a chance to wear their favorite tux stop inviting them to the met gala

One fan went so far as to say that people shouldn’t be allowed to come to the Met Gala wearing a plain black tux. Clearly, they want more from these fashion moments.

Bennifer

Fave couple. Gutted Ben wore a black Tux, but they look so good together I'm over it #MetGala

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have showcased their love on the red carpet, but the Justice League star’s outfit wasn’t feeling the love. This fan even said they were “gutted” by his black tux look.