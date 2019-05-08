Met Gala: Celine Dion’s Peacock-Inspired Crown Draws Strong Reaction

The 2019 Met Gala took place on Monday, May 6, with dozens of stars making their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to celebrate this year’s theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion.

The theme was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay on the topic that defines camp as “its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” and Celine Dion certainly fit the bill when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a showstopping ensemble dripping in beaded fringe and capped off by a towering accessory.

Dion wore a custom Oscar de la Renta creation that was hand-beaded by 52 embroiderers, featured 18 panels of embroidery, weighed over 22 pounds and took over 3,000 hours to create. The look was capped off by a feathered headpiece and diamond chandelier earrings.

After seeing Dion’s look, Twitter did what it does best and began comparing the singer to inanimate objects.

Celine Dion looks like a pasta drying rack and I mean that as the highest compliment pic.twitter.com/bfmjsBWcej — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) May 6, 2019

She also drew parallels to a few movie characters.

While Dion’s ensemble clearly fit the definition of camp, the singer admitted to E! News that she actually had no idea what the evening’s theme meant.

Celine Dion looking like the good sister to Hela’s villainy. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CukM9S8qX7 — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) May 6, 2019

Celine Dion is Yzma from The Emperors New Groove #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4W2Ca86dpn — Rachel Kennedy (@rachelzkennedy) May 6, 2019

“At first I was a little bit confused when I heard ‘Camp,’” she said. “I thought it meant ‘camping.’ We’re going camping! We’re going to be at the Met and everyone is going to stay and sleep all night together. But, no.”

According to Twitter, this was because Dion’s very existence is the definition of camp.

Celine Dion said she didnt know what “camp” was. I think that’s because she just calls it living. pic.twitter.com/bABUV759kH — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 7, 2019

Celine Dion is talking to E! right now about how she didn’t understand what the word camp meant, which is perfect, because she is it in every moment of her life. Celine Dion eating toast is camp. Celine Dion holding a shoe to her face, Celine Dion biting the face off mannequins — — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) May 6, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard