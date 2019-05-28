Memorial Day 2019: All the Stars’ Celebration Photos

This Memorial Day many stars celebrated just like the rest of us, as we saw across social media.

Memorial Day is one of the most relaxed U.S. holidays, usually resulting in quiet family days, small barbecues and the first outdoor activities of the spring. That is as true for celebrities as it is for us, and in 2019 many of them showed off their wholesome holiday plans.

There were strange celebrity pairings together for days out this weekend, and there were insular star families cozying up in their homes. There were also old friends getting together, including former co-stars that fans were delighted to see back on their screens.

For most of the U.S., it was the perfect conditions for a long weekend. The weather was beautiful, and more than a few stars got out their swim trunks or their bikinis for the first time this year.

Here’s a look at how your favorite stars spent Memorial Day weekend 2019.

Chris Pratt and Rob Lowe

Parks and Recreation fans were ecstatic to see former co-stars Chris Pratt and Rob Lowe together again. The actors were out on the golf course in a picturesque selfie posted by Lowe, who joked that he and Pratt were ready for their musical debut.

“Sorry for the triple post, just so excited to get this new album cover art from @prattprattpratt Now all we need are songs and a band name,” he wrote. “We will both be going off the grind for a while to figure it all out. Stand by…”

More than a few fans suggested Mouse Rat, Pratt’s character’s fictional band from Parks and Rec.

Matt Damon and Kelly Clarkson

Of all the strange pairings that met up this holiday weekend, none caught fans’ eyes more than Kelly Clarkson and Matt Damon. The singer performed the National Anthem at the Indy 500 for the third year in a row, and while there she stopped for a photo with Damon.

“Finally met Matt Damon after sharing a mutual friend for years! Freddy, we finally met,” Clarkson wrote with a laughing emoji.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and the KarJenners

This year, Scott Disick’s birthday fell on Memorial Day weekend, and he celebrated with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian and many others. The party came complete with a celebrity photobooth, where Disick posed with Richie, Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and many others.

“Best night celebrating you,” Richie wrote to Disick. “An amazing sole. We all love you very much.”

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner turned up in a charming rooftop photo over the weekend surrounded by smiling friends and icy drinks. The actress wore green from head to toe in a post simply captioned: “The gals.”

Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Cory Gamble got together with fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo in Monaco this weekend to enjoy the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix. While it was not the race most Americans were tuned into, it was clear that the Jenner matriarch was in the Memorial Day spirit.

“Race day in Monaco!!” she wrote.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi enjoyed some quiet family time over the weekend with her husband Jionni LaValle and their kids, Giovanna Marie and Norenzo Dominic Lavalle. The reality star posted a photo of her kids in the pool with their father while she sat nearby, her pregnant belly visible in the foreground.

Busy Philipps

Another laid back family weekend post came from Busy Philipps. The actress and former talk show host smiled in matching heart-shaped glasses with her daughter, Cricket Pearl Silverstein as they enjoyed the breezy holiday outside.

Sofia Vergara

Finally, Modern Fmaily star Sofia Vergara appeared to be out to brunch on Monday with her friend India Hicks and her husband, Joe Manganiello. As always, fans commented on the actress’ beauty while applauding her husband’s spectacular photobomb in the first picture.