Memorable ‘All In The Family’ Guest Star Marcia Rodd Dead at 87

Tony-nominated actress Marcia Rodd has died. She was 87.

Her death was announced yesterday by her family, who did not provide a cause of death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rodd had a lengthy Broadway career, but is best known for her memorable two-episode stint on All in the Family as Maude’s daughter Carol—one of which was a pilot for the show’s spinoff Maude.

Unspecified – 1979: (L-R) Eileen Brennan, Marcia Rodd appearing in the ABC tv series ’13 Queens Boulevard’ (aka ‘Five Women’). (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

She also had several TV appearances over the next five decades, like in M*A*S*H, Trapper John M.D., Night Court, 21 Jump Street, Sisters, Family Law, and Grey’s Anatomy. In addition, she had multiple starring roles in Hollywood films, like the comedy Little Murders where she appeared opposite Elliot Gould or in Jonathan Demme’s Handle with Care.

The actress was immensely successful on Broadway, too. She made her Broadway debut in 1964 to perform in the musical Oh, What a Lovely War, and continued acting on the stage through the 1990s. In 1973, she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical thanks to her role of Maud in the acclaimed musical Shelter.

Her last on-screen appearance was in 2023, when she appeared on Amazon’s Nazi-killing drama-thriller series Hunters.

She is survived by William Lewis, her husband of 25 years; her brother, Stephen; and her brother-in-law Roger Ellis.