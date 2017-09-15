Melissa Meeks Speaks out About Husband’s Affair With Topshop Heiress

When photos surfaced of “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a yacht in July, Meeks’ wife, Melissa Meeks, was blindsided.

“I was in shock,” she told Inside Edition of seeing the snaps. “I didn’t know what to think. I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

“This is not anything I expected,” she added. “I felt hurt. I felt betrayed.”

Melissa explained that when Jeremy’s modeling career took off, she wanted nothing but the best for her husband.

“Did I want him to succeed? Absolutely,” she said. “I was happy for him.”

“We are talking about my husband that I loved deeply, very deeply, very dearly,” she added. “I still love him.”

Jeremy filed for separation from Melissa just over one week after the photos were released, and he and Green have since taken their relationship public on social media.

Melissa has hired attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her, with Bloom explaining that Melissa “is a woman who worked very hard behind the scenes, supporting her family, standing by him during his incarceration and even afterwards and she just wants what she is legally entitled to.”

“I believed in him, I believed in us,” she said. “I truly though this would have a happy ending. It didn’t have a happy ending for me.”

