‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meek’s Wife Posts Nearly NSFW Fitness Photo

Melissa Meeks is on a new journey.

The mom of three used Instagram Wednesday to share a sexy underwear selfie, posing in a bra and thong in a mirror as she revealed to her followers that she is beginning a new fitness journey.

“Day 1. Week 1,” she captioned the snap. “#letsseehowthisgoes.”

Meeks split from husband Jeremy Meeks after photos surfaced of the male model kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a yacht in Turkey in June while he was still married to Melissa. Jeremy filed for legal separation from Melissa in July. The couple shares one son, and Melissa is also mom to two other children.

Melissa’s followers immediately chimed in to the comments on the sultry photo to offer their support.

“You are gorgeous,” one person wrote. “Keep your head up high and continue bettering yourself everyday. Can’t wait to see your progress!!!!”

“You go girl!” added another. “It’s his choice. Be happy for yourself and your gorgeous kids.”

“I applaud you,” wrote a third. “Amazing how you picked yourself up after what happened the past 6 months.”

