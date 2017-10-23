Melissa Meeks Breaks Down in First TV Interview Since ‘Hot Felon’ Husband Left Her

In her first TV appearance since her “Hot Felon” husband Jeremy Meeks filed for divorce, Melissa Meeks admitted she was “stunned” to learn that Jeremy was untrue during their marriage.

The 33-year-old mother of three broke down in tears on Monday’s episode of the British talks show This Morning, confessing that she still misses her husband despite his infidelity.

She said that his unexpected modeling career drove a wedge in their marriage, yet she was still “stunned” by his “heartbreaking” affair with British Topshop heiress, Chloe Green.

“I had no indication he was looking for another relationship,” she said. “People who are married, you go through your ups and downs, I thought it was a new chapter in our lives, we’d have to get over the hump and it would be fine.”

Her voice broke as she discussed the photos that surfaced this summer of Jeremy and Green kissing on a yacht in Turkey.

“He was just apologetic for how things came out and how hurt I was by it,” she said. “I don’t really think there’s any denying it based on the photos that were out there.”

Jeremy filed for separation, and then divorce, shortly after the photos of him and Green surfaced. Since then, he and Green have been publicly sharing their relationship on social media and even attending events together.

Despite missing Jeremy, her husband of eight years, Melissa says she’s not going to fight for their relationship.

“I really wasn’t too sure where I wanted to go in the relationship,” she said. “That’s my husband of 8, 9 years, I love him deeply, I still do. It’s very hard when I think about what happened.”

“I wish I still had my husband to go home to… but I don’t believe there is any hope,” she admitted.

She said she and Jeremy are doing their best to keep things civilized for the children. (She shares her youngest, a 7-year-old boy, with Jeremy.)

“He still sees the kids. They’re still very involved with each other. That’s still positive for the children,” she said.

Melissa also admitted that his quick rise to fame put a strain on their marriage. Meeks was arrested for gang activity and a misdemeanour charge of resisting/obstructing justice in 2014 — and when the Stockton Police Department posted his mug shot online, it quickly went viral, with internet users dubbing him the “hottest convict ever.”

Jeremy served prison time for grand theft and gun possession, but upon his release in 2016, became a hot property in the modeling business.

“We were leaving day to day lives without him,” Melissa said of Jeremy’s prison sentence. “We would go to visit him a lot, it was good for the kids that they weren’t completely pulled apart from him.”

“It was the plan – to be a family together. But then his mug shot went viral,” she said. “All the exposure that he got, this new career path he was on, he started doing a lot of travelling. I wasn’t able to go with him, that probably put some distance between us.”

In the wake of their split and Jeremy filing for divorce, Melissa underwent an extensive makeover earlier this month. The nurse dyed her hair, received eyebrow and eyelash treatments, a cryotherapy session and even a “vaginal tightening” performed by a plastic surgeon, according to the Daily Mail.