Melissa McCarthy and Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Debate Over ‘Gravity Hoax’

Melissa McCarthy took to Jimmy Kimmel Live to reveal the truth behind fake news, claiming that “what goes up will stay there forever.”

Filling in for host Jimmy Kimmel, who was home this week after his son underwent his latest heart surgery, McCarthy attempted to debunk the hoax that is gravity, inviting Jennifer Aniston on to help her reveal the truth.

“As you know, there has been a lot of talk these days about the environment, our changing climate, and global warming,” the 47-year-old said, taking the stage dressed as a menorah.

“Really smart people know it’s a ruse invented by the illuminati,” McCarthy claimed. “But there is an even bigger issue than climate change, one that has gone un-debunked for hundreds of years.”

The screen cuts to a pre-recorded take, where “famous person Melissa McCarthy” reveals that she is there to debunk gravity, reminding people that it was discovered by Sir Isaac Newton.

“That’s right. The guy from the cookies is trying to tell us why we should stay down.”

She goes on to claim that children are brainwashed into believing in gravity before Jennifer Aniston joins her, representing the believing side of the argument.

McCarthy asks her “less famous” friend Aniston who told her that gravity was real, to which the former Friends star informs her every scientist in the world, a fact that McCarthy finds suspicious.

“Every single scientist! Isn’t that a little fishy?”

McCarthy, exclaiming that “it’s gotta end,” picks up Aniston, determined to make her fly. “I have a question for Hollywood: If gravity isn’t a hoax, then why are you floating right now?”