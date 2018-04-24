Melissa McCarthy Crashes James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke With Christina Aguilera

Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance in Monday night’s special The Late Late Show with James Corden episode, crashing the host’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment with singer Christina Aguilera.

During the skit, Corden and Aguilera began singing “Dirry.” When rapper Redman’s appearance came up, McCarthy popped up out of nowhere to get in on the action.

“Melissa McCarthy? What are you doing back there?” Corden asked.

“I have been there the entire time,” McCarthy said. “I’ve been laying down.”

McCarthy and Aguilera recently made a movie together, Life of the Party, which opens on May 11. The film was directed by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, and finds McCarthy as a middle-aged mother going back to college to complete her degree.

After plugging their movie, Corden asked Aguilera to help teach him and McCarthy how to be real divas. Aguilera gave them some pointers, but it does not look like they will become divas any time soon.

Also during the skit, Aguilera and Corden sang “Fighter” and “Beautiful.” She also dropped gossip about her time as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club, claiming Ryan Gosling had a crush on Britney Spears.

Fans on Twitter loved seeing McCarthy show up in the skit.

The appearance from a special actress was not a complete shock, since Corden teased a cameo from someone who has wanted to do a “Carpool Karaoke” sketch for awhile.

“It’s someone who has wanted to do Carpool for a very, very long time, and has always said to me whenever I’d seen her, ‘Aw man, I just want to get in that car!’” he told Entertainment Weekly before the special aired. “We thought that this was the perfect place and opportunity to do that. And I don’t know if anyone’s really seen her sing out in the manner in which she’s going to. I’ve been a huge fan of her for years, and I adore her in every way.”

The special also included appearances from Allison Janney, Iain Armitage and Tom Cruise.

McCarthy will also be seen in Marielle Heller’s Can You Forgive Me? on Oct. 19 and Brian Henson’s The Happytime Murders on Aug. 17.

