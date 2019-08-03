Melissa Joan Hart Shares Emotional Message Following Breast Cancer Scare

No Good Nick star Melissa Joan Hart shared an emotional video on her Instagram page this week, revealing she recently had a breast cancer scare. Thankfully, everything looks good for the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress, but she used her celebrity to remind all women over 35 to get a mammogram.

On Tuesday, Hart, 43, shared a video taken from her car, in which she revealed that her doctor called her back for another mammogram for “another round of tests” after her most recent mammogram.

“It was a little nerve-wracking, but everything’s good. It’s all clear,” she said, notes The Daily Mail. “So I’m glad I did what I had to do and listened to the doctors. So far, so good.”

Hart used the opportunity to remind younger women that they should get mammograms. WomensHealth.gov notes that women between the ages of 50 and 74 should get a mammogram every two years, and women under 50 should talk to their doctors about when to start getting mammograms.

“Just wanted to share my little journey of emotion this afternoon!! All is good but just feeling vulnerable today especially.

Reminder to all women over 35- get your mammogram!!” Hart wrote in the caption to her video.

In the video, Hart said she was nervous about the appointment because she and husband Mark Wilkerson are going on an African mission trip with their son Mason, 13. Their other sons, Braydon, 11, and Tucker, 6, are staying home with their family.

“I’m a little unsure what we’re getting ourselves into, and I’m a little nervous,” Hart said. “There’s just a lot going on, and just thinking about all those people out there that go through these kinds of struggles… You just get nervous… I’m praying for everybody out there that goes through these things.”

Hart’s post inspired many of her followers to share their own stories and thanked her for sharing hers.

“My mum is coming to the end of successful treatment for breast cancer, it’s very important to keep checking those boobies and go for mammograms,” one fan wrote. “It’s great that you’ve mentioned this.”

“It’s always nice to know we all have fears at times!! Try [to] enjoy these moments right past the nervousness is your true strength,” another wrote.

“That’s happened to me and it’s so scary! Glad to hear everything is OK and have very safe travels!!!” another wrote.

Hart is best known for her roles on Clarissa Explains It All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey. She now stars in the Netflix sitcom No Good Nick, which debuted in April. Part 2 will be released on Aug. 5.

