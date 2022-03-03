Melinda Gates Had Nightmares After Meeting Jeffrey Epstein

Melinda Gates is breaking her silence on meeting Jeffrey Epstein. In a new interview with CBS Mornings, Melinda commented on her ex-husband Bill Gates’ relationship with the convicted sex offender financier. Epstein died by suicide while in jail in 2019 amid federal sex trafficking charges. His relationship with Bill has been much speculated on in recent years. According to Melinda, she got bad vibes from Epstein.

“I did not like that he’d had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no,” Melinda told Gayle King. She added that she’d only met Epstein “exactly one time.” “I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,” she added. “He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards, so, you know, my heart breaks for these young women because that’s how I felt and here I’m an older woman — my God, I feel terrible for those young women. It was awful.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since Epstein’s crimes have been made public, Bill says he now regrets meeting him. In his own statement to CBS, he expressed his remorse. “Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply,” he said. “It was a substantial error in judgment. I remain dedicated to my work at the Gates Foundation in partnership with Melinda, where our focus is to help reduce global inequities, giving every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life.”

Bill and Melinda officially divorced in 2021. Bill has since moved on. Melinda and Bill continue to work as co-founders of their foundation. Still, she doesn’t consider her rich ex to be her friend.

“Friends is a different word for me and, you know, that might come over time, but for me, there’s still healing that needs to happen,” she told King. “Certainly I wish him well. l I don’t wish him harm and I think we have a productive working relationship and I think that will continue.”

Now, Melinda says she is open to finding love again. Looking back on her longtime marriage with Bill, she has no regrets. “I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed to this marriage on the day we got engaged and until the day I got out of it,” she said, adding she’s “done nothing wrong.”