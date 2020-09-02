Melania Trump Used Private Email Accounts While in the White House, Former Friend Says

First lady Melania Trump is being called out for using her private email account while in the White House. Her former friend and advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is the one ousting Trump in her new book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady. According to an interview Wolkoff did with The Washington Post via PEOPLE, both of them were using emails that didn't belong to the White House.

"Melania and I both didn't use the White House emails," she admitted to the outlet. However, Trump is not technically a White House employee, but Wolkoff stressed messages regarding government business were exchanged in her private emails following President Donald Trump's inauguration. While she noted the emails in the interview, she didn't bring it up in her book because she was focused on other topics.

Wolkoff isn't only going after her former friend, she's also discussing Ivanka Trump as well accusing her of discussing White House business through her private email too, according to PEOPLE. However, Ivanka claimed that she was not officially a White House employee when those emails were sent, but according to an investigation, Ivanka continued to use her personal account while being an employee of the White House. However, Trump's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, told the outlet that Wolkoff's book is "full of mistruths and paranoia" and "based on some imagined need for revenge."

She also added, "Wolkoff builds herself up while belitting and blaming everyone she worked with, yet she still managed to be the victim. Sadly, this is a deeply insecure woman whose need to be relevant defies logic." Wolkoff has defended herself claiming that what's said and spoken about in her book is all true. Another piece of her book accuses Trump of demanding all showers and toilets that were used by the Obamas be replaced before she move in. There were various rumors around why it took so long for the first lady to move in, and according to the tell-all book, this is the real reason behind why.

All of this news comes after the 2016 scandal where the President called Hillary Clinton out, who was Secretary of State, for using her private email account to send messages to various people. "They got elected acting as if Hillary Clinton ought to be in jail for using the wrong email," White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter said.