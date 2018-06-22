Melania Trump Shamed for Mixed Message in Visit to Detained Immigrant Children

First Lady Melania Trump visited detained migrant children at an immigration center on Thursday, and the comments she made to the children were not received well with social media.

Trump met with children ages 12-17 according to the Huffington Post, most of whom were from Guatemala. Her questions for the group, according to the White House press pool, included “How long are you here?”, “Are you all friends?” and “Where are you from?” She left the classroom after roughly an hour, saying, “Be kind and nice to each other, okay? Nice to meet you.”

She moved on to another room, meeting detainees who were making model bridges.

“Bubye. Good luck,” she said as she left the room.

That last remark sparked a backlash on social media.

Melania, why? Melania Trump, while saying goodbye to children in a border detention facility: “Good luck.” 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kFKM5J9V7X — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly 🌊 BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 21, 2018

“Melania, why?” one Twitter user asked.

Visits child prison wearing jacket that reads, “I really don’t care. Do you?” Wishes imprisoned children, “Good luck.” MELANIA, WTF?? https://t.co/wy2QjLfgTn — Nicholas Kitchel (@nicholaskitchel) June 21, 2018

“Visits child prison wearing jacket that reads, ‘I really don’t care. You you?’ Wishes imprisoned children, ‘Good luck.’ MELANIA, WTF??” another loudly wrote

Melania Trump began her trip to visit children in border towns with a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do u?” She then told a group of detained children “Good luck” as she left a shelter in Texas. (Apparently they’re going to need it?) You just can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/KggHyolcy1 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 21, 2018

“You just can’t make this up,” read another comment.

Melania didn’t spend much time down there & we didn’t get any more info than we already had. I don’t think her heart is in it. Saying “Good luck” when she left was like Trump throwing paper towels & telling hurricane victims to “Have a good time”. This is all horrifying!!👹💔 — Della Branson (@DellaBranson) June 21, 2018

“Melania didn’t spend much time down there & we didn’t get any more info than we already had. I don’t think her heart is in it. Saying ‘Good luck’ when she left was like Trump throwing paper towels & telling hurricane victims to ‘Have a good time’. This is all horrifying!!” wrote another.

That backlash came just hours after Trump was seen getting on a plane leaving for Texas wearing a coat with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?”

The outrage towards that was loud enough to prompt a response from her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” she wrote in a statement. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. (Much like her high heels last year).”

Photo: Getty Images/ Chip Somodevilla