Mel B Throws Shade at Geri Halliwell for Quitting Spice Girls

Mel B, also known as Melanie Brown, will not let Geri (Halliwell) Horner forget she was the first member to leave the Spice Girls.

The beloved pop group took the stage Wednesday, May 29, for a stop on their run-on tour at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, when Scary Spice brought up Ginger Spice bringing up the dark moment in the group’s history 20 years ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

JustJared claims Horner officially left the group on May 29, 1998, two days before the official announcement of her exit was revealed to the public. The date also happens to be Mel B‘s birthday.

During the show in Manchester, staff brought a large cake on stage and in response, the former America’s Got Talent star looked at Horner and made a reference to the split.

“You better not leave tonight you f—ing b—!” Scary Spice told her bandmate onstage.

Brown celebrated her special day with a stop of the Spice Girls reunion tour, bringing together herself, Emma Bunton, Horner and Melanie Chisholm known best as Mel C. The singer also shared a video from the concert, featuring the moment she was surprised with the cake, as well as the thousands of fans in the audience singing “Happy Birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scary Spice Mel b (@officialmelb) on Jun 1, 2019 at 10:29am PDT

Fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to send well wishes to her for her birthday, and for the success of the band’s comeback.

“Happy Birthday MelB !!.. PLS make a comeback for the HORNS hairstyle for London concert. PLEASE!!! Iconic Scary’s look! Cant wait to see you,” one fan wrote.

“happy birthday from Texas! please come to America .. we want to see the show!” an American fan commented.

“I was in the crowd and it felt amazing everyone singing happy birthday,” a third user wrote.

“Someone as special as you deserves a birthday just as wonderful. The beautiful friendship between you all is one of the most precious and rarest gifts life can give. Happy Belated B-day, Love!” a fourth user commented.

The Spice Girls reunion tour is currently only touring the U.K. The first shows were shadowed by sound issues, but it seems to be going smoothly now.

“Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin,” Brown said in a clip on her Instagram after the tour kickoff date. “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better.”