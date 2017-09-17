Mel B Reveals Post About Late Father Amid Divorce Drama

Mel B took to social media on Saturday to honor the most important man in her life – her late father Martin Brown.

The former Spice Girls singer, who lost her father in March, shared a sweet poem about dads on Instagram with a personalized caption.

“The pain of losing my daddy is beyond anyone could ever understand, but in the mist of all my raw emotions and pain of his passing he gave me the clarity and strength to set my life on the right track and I’m sooo thankful of this awakening,” she wrote. “From March 4th when he died I now live in my truth to correct with no shame the life every girl/daddy’s girl should live, and that’s a life with no fear or disrespect, but a life with ONLY love and respect.”

It has been a tough few months for the TV personality. Shortly after her father’s passing in March she separated from her husband of almost 10 years, Stephen Belafonte.

In the post, she went on to talk about missing her dad long after his passing, writing, “Honesty, dad I love you but I would give anything just to talk you one last time just so you know how much I truly love you and for you to know I’m now living THAT life and no matter what anyone says or anyone does I will ALWAYS and forever only live this way so I hope you forgive me for my mistakes and trust in me that my eyes are now wide open and I want to do you proud from here on in!! #betterlatethannever #ripdaddy #imissyoueverysingleday #thepainisreal.”

The 42-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and Belafonte are currently in the middle of legal battle, in which he filed paperwork to receive visitations with his stepdaughter Angel. In the court papers, he claimed that he was worried about Angel’s safety and accused his estranged wife of alcohol and cocaine addiction.

“I have remained silent these past six months for the sake of my children,” the singer told ET in a statement regarding the accusations. “I refuse to be a victim any longer and trust the legal process to show the truth.”

