Mel B’s Estranged Husband Stephen Belafonte Says He’s Broke And Homeless

Mel B's husband is reportedly so broke following their split that he is now having to sleep on friends' sofas.

Stephen Belafonte claims he is now unable to afford a place on his own after being kicked out the marital home in March and running up a $60,000 bill on his credit card. The film producer has filed legal documents in Los Angeles, Calif. outlining his financial crisis.

Belafonte alleges Mel is making it difficult for him to live including purposely making the sale of their $8 million home difficult.

He also claims football player was interested in their L.A. home, but the singer refused to show him round.

Although Belafonte, 41, does not reveal how much he wants in spousal support he describes the life he had before Mel filed for divorce.

He said, "We lived a very comfortable, upper-class lifestyle... money was never an obstacle."

Belafonte claimed his ex-wife was making up to $250,000 a month.

He said in 2015 she earned $1.58 million from the show America's Got Talent adding she receives $300,000 from her endorsement of diet queen Jenny Craig and a further $400,000 for other deals.

Belafonte wants at least $200,000 for his divorce lawyers and $55,000 for his accountant.

Earlier this month, Stephen was granted supervised visitation rights to see his five-year-old daughter Madison, following his split with Mel.

