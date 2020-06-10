Megyn Kelly's 'Gone With the Wind' Twitter Rant Enrages Social Media

Megyn Kelly has waded into a new round of controversy thanks to her hot take on HBO Max’s decision to remove Gone With the Wind from its streaming library. Shortly after news broke that the new streaming service was pulling the film due to its depictions "of the ethnic and racial prejudices" amid global anti-racism protests, with a promise to restore the film to its library with a denouncement of those depictions and "with a discussion of its historical context," Kelly slammed the decision in a lengthy Twitter rant.

Ok @hbomax - let’s do this - every episode of “Friends” needs to go right now. If not, you hate women (& LGBTQ ppl,

who also don’t fare well on “Friends”). Obviously Game of Thrones has to go right now. Anything by John Hughes ... Woody Allen... could go on & on... & on...& on... https://t.co/dVXWssnFKF — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, the former FOX News anchor and NBC News host criticized the streamer and asked if other services and networks were "going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too?" She went on to demand that Friends, Game of Thrones, and all titles hailing from John Hughes, Woody Allen, and others also be pulled from their respective streaming services. She ended her argument by stating that "you can loathe bad cops, racism, sexism, bias against the LGBTQ community, and not censor historical movies, books, music and art that don’t portray those groups perfectly."

Kelly's Twitter tirade came in response to HBO Max's temporary removal of Gone With the Wind, the 1939 film that is based on a plantation outside Atlanta in the aftermath of the Civil War and has long been considered controversial due to its depiction of black people and its positive view of slavery. It also followed Paramount Network's cancellation of Cops, news that the fate of A&E Network's Live PD was hanging in limbo, and Netflix's removal of Little Britain from its streaming library.

For many Twitter users, Kelly's remarks missed the mark. Within minutes, the replies came flooding in, most people enraged with Kelly's anger over what they viewed as the right move on HBO Max's end. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say.