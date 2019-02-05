Megyn Kelly Reunites With Kathie Lee Gifford Months After ‘Today Show’ Exit

Months after she was fired from the Today show, Megyn Kelly reunited with Today host Kathie Lee Gifford when the two stepped out to attend Childhelp’s 15th annual Drive The Dream Gala at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona on Feb. 2.

Kelly and Gifford posed together on the red carpet ahead of the gala, with the duo all smiles as they stood with their arms around each other.

For the event, Kelly wore a black and gold sequined v-neck gown, while Gifford was ready for spring in a light pink floral-printed off-the-shoulder dress.

The gala raised over $4.3 million for abused and neglected children and was also attended by celebrities including Melissa Peterman and Chelsea Kane.

Gifford and Kelly’s reunion came several months after Kelly was fired from NBC after she wondered why it was considered racist to wear blackface on Halloween during an October episode of her show, Megyn Kelly Today.

“Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she said while speaking with a panel. “Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

The next day, Kelly issued a tearful apology before it was announced that the show would air in reruns for the rest of the week. NBC later confirmed that the show would not be returning to the air.

Gifford will also soon be leaving NBC, as the host announced in December that she will be stepping down from her post as co-host of Today‘s fourth hour after over 10 years with the show alongside co-host Hoda Kotb. The news was announced by NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim in a memo.

“In 2008, I joined the TODAY Show family intending to spend one year,” Oppenheim quoted Gifford as saying. “But something unexpected happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful, talented, extraordinary Egyptian goddess named Hoda, and an amazing group of individuals who work tirelessly and joyfully at their jobs, many of them starting at midnight, creating an unprecedented four hours of live television. I stayed year after year making a million memories with people I will never forget. I leave TODAY with a grateful heart but I’m truly excited for this new creative season in my life. Many thanks to all the wonderful people who made the years fly by.”

Gifford will officially leave Today after her 11th anniversary on April 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Medina