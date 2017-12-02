Megyn Kelly Not Expected to Take Matt Lauer’s Spot on ‘Today’

Early reports claimed that Megyn Kelly was interested in taking Matt Lauer’s spot on Today after the host was fired for sexual harassment, but a new report states she isn’t being considered for that role.

“The network likes Megyn in her current role,” a source said, according to ET Online. “The rumor around the Todayoffices is that Willie Geist could be the one to replace Matt.”

While nothing official has been revealed, a separate source said, “It is really clear that we need to change the way we do our day-to-day work and figure out our priorities.”

“It’s been a rough week for everyone,” the source added.

When news of Lauer’s firing broke, Kelley, a former colleague of the 20 year Today co-host, was one of the first NBC journalists to reveal the news.

“As hard as it is to report on one of our own colleagues, we remain committed to telling peoples’ stories if they choose to come forward,” Kelly said. “The women in this case too, the Matt Lauer case, are invited and welcome to do exactly that on this show. We have been that place on all the other cases and we will be that place, as well as for the accused.”

Savannah Guthrie, Lauer’s other former colleague, is reported to be “affected the most” by the revelations, a source told journalists.

“She’s not herself. She’s visibly shaken,” the source claimed, explaining that around the Today studio Guthrie seemed “sad, in deep thought and preoccupied” off-camera. “She is doing her best to stay upbeat and jolly on-air.”