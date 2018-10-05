Megyn Kelly Claims She Knows ‘Too Much’ About Matt Lauer That Others Don’t

In November 2017, Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for inappropriate sexual behavior after being accused of sexual harassment in the workplace.

According to Megyn Kelly, there’s more to that story, with the the Megyn Kelly Today host making the comment during an interview with Us Weekly.

When asked if she thinks there’s a chance Lauer could return to the public eye after his scandal, Kelly declined to comment but said, “I know too much that others don’t know.”

After Lauer was fired, Kelly brought former Today production assistant Addie Zinone on her show to discuss a sexual relationship Zinone had with Lauer when the former was 24 years old.

In 2000, when Zinone was 24, Lauer, who was already married at the time, invited her to what she thought would be a professional lunch. Instead, he began aggressively hitting on her, she said. She then began a month-long relationship with the former anchor, whom she says would arrange to secretly meet her in his dressing room.

Zinone told Kelly the relationship was a “massive mistake” and shared that the relationship ended when she left Today and that Lauer “ghosted” her, leaving her to deal with the situation alone.

In regards to whether her segment with Zinone ruffled any feathers internally Kelly told Us, “No comment.”

Zinone told Variety that while her relationship was consensual, Zinone explained that she wanted to share her story to confirm the allegations other women have made against Lauer.

The former Today show anchor kept a low profile since his firing, reportedly spending his time in his $33 million home in the Hamptons.

In August, Lauer reportedly had an encounter with fans at a restaurant, telling them, “I’ve been busy being a dad. But don’t worry, I’ll be back on TV,” a source told Page Six.

Lauer and estranged wife Annette Roque share three children, sons Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

Despite that, a source told PEOPLE that Lauer has no plans to return to the small screen anytime soon and “is not planning any kind of TV comeback right now.”

“Matt doesn’t really socialize much with his friends anymore. He’s been staying close to home and laying really low and focusing all his energy on the kids,” the source said. “If he does go out, it’s for them.”

