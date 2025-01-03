Meghan McCain Slams Meghan Markle’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Netflix Show

Meghan McCain is slamming Meghan Markle over the timing of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The View alum, 40, took to X (formerly Twitter) after the first trailer for the royal’s new lifestyle show dropped on Thursday, Jan. 2, calling out the show as being “out of touch” in light of current events.

“I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing. Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family,” McCain began her lengthy post. “Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored. All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch.”

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain referenced the Jan. 1 New Orleans terror attack that killed at least 14 people, the deadly Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on the same day as she complained that “there have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries.”

Meghan McCain attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now,” McCain continued. “This concept is ill advised.” Instead of her lifestyle show, the Bad Republican author said she wished the Duchess of Sussex, 43, would have done a show “helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods.” She concluded, “Do something to help people instead of your ego. This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

McCain had several supporters in her replies, with one person writing, “But also, it’s 2024, not 2014. People don’t want more curated lifestyle influencers. Even Martha Stewart pivoted her brand. People crave authenticity. They no longer idolize perfectly crafted celebrities anymore.” McCain responded, “That’s very true.”

Others thought the commentator was off-base, with one user writing, “Imagine being triggered by a Netflix series. Lmao.” Another added, “With all due respect Meghan, why is her show any different from Ina Garten or any cooking show or anything on create TV? She has the right to pursue what she wants. She’s being the best she can be and that’s really what matters.”

“I don’t like her but I think it’s timed well, actually,” a different user reasoned. “A seemingly uplifting kind of show when every news station is chaos is a nice mental reprieve. I think even though she’s turned her back on the royals, people will still see her as such, which again leads to the princess fantasy that draws viewership.”

With Love, Meghan premieres on Netflix on Jan. 15.