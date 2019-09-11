Meghan McCain Says Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner ‘Aren’t Good People’ Amid Report of Trump Family Feud

Following a report that indicated there has been feuding going on inside the Trump family, Meghan McCain added fuel to the fire by saying that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner “aren’t good people.” The infighting was implied in a recent Atlantic article, which specifically alleged that Ivanka and her brother Donald Jr. have been at odds. During a discussion of the article on The View this week, McCain made it clear that the Trump family will not be receiving any sympathy form her. “No offense, they crashed my dad’s funeral. They get nothing from me,” she said, referring to when Ivanka and Kushner turned up at the funeral of her father, Sen. John McCain.

“I still don’t know what she [Ivanka] does all day. … I know she does women’s initiatives but that’s all very nebulous,” McCain went on to say, taking further aim at Ivanka.

White House spokesperson Jessica Ditto has since issued a statement on McCain’s comments, saying “The idea that the hosts of The View or a reporter at The Atlantic have any factual reads on what goes on within the Trump family is completely asinine.”

IVANKA & TRUMP JR’S “COLD WAR”? A report says Pres. Trump’s daughter and son are reportedly locked in a sibling rivalry to get their father’s approval – the co-hosts weigh in on the alleged family feud. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/g1fCRzV7SQ — The View (@TheView) September 10, 2019

“Ivanka is proud of this administration and the work that they have done over the last two and a half years,” she continued. “Pledges for the creation of millions of training opportunities for American workers and over a billion dollars in funding towards women’s economic empowerment in Latin America are anything but nebulous.”

Regarding the Atlantic article, Ditto added, “All of this is false and a flimsy single anonymous source will not succeed at creating a rift in the family.”

As far as Ivanka and Kucher’s “crashing” of her father’s funeral, McCain maintains that she had no clue they were going to be there until they showed up.

“I didn’t know they were coming,” she previously told Porter magazine. “I didn’t know until I saw them there. I looked over and saw them and well… they got to listen to what I had to say.”

A close friend of the View co-host spoke with PEOPLE about the matter, explaining, “There were a lot of people involved in the planning of the funeral, and she [Meghan] does not know whose list they were on.”

The outlet notes that it appears to have been Sen. Lindsey Graham who invited the couple.

