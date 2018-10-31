Meghan McCain Rocks ‘Frozen’ Halloween Costume for ‘The View’

Meghan McCain took to The View this Halloween to rock a Frozen costume, dressed as Queen Elsa of Arendelle.

The talk show co-host shared a photo of herself in the outfit on Twitter, complete with Elsa’s flawless braid.

“Let the storm rage on! The cold never bothered me anyway…” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

Let the storm rage on! The cold never bothered me anyway… ❄️🌬☃️❄️ #iceprincessforlife pic.twitter.com/NLCY8ZeJJR — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 31, 2018

Many of her followers have commented on her photo, with most complimenting how she “nailed” the look.

“The message of Elsa finding that love saves us all, is a wonderful thing. You look beautiful,” one follower wrote.

Omg you pull this costume off so well. Live it so much and love you too #Beautiful #Elsa #Frozen @TheView — Andrew Rivas (@_AndrewJRivas_) October 31, 2018

“You look stunning Meghan, you have always been a beautiful woman,” someone else commented. “Thx for sharing.”

While most shared messages of praise for McCain’s costume, some also took the opportunity to once again express their sympathy over the recent loss of her father, Sen. John McCain.

Driving through Arizona just reminds me of the only Republican I would have ever voted for….He was and always will be an inspiration to all humanity…. I just wish I could have shaken his hand one time… — JFGonzalez (@JFGonzalez1968) October 31, 2018

“You’re not an ice queen, you’re loving, sensitive, and a true patriot! I’m so sorry for your loss. I may be a Dem, but I know greatness when I see it,” one person tweeted back to McCain.

The death of her father has understandably not become any easier for McCain, as the 34-year-old recently confessed that she still struggles with the loss daily.

“I wake up every morning still instinctually trying and reaching to call you on the phone,” McCain wrote in a message to her father posted to social media. “I miss you so much Dad it physically hurts my heart. I miss your laugh, your voice, your dark sense of humor, the way you always made me feel safe in a world that seems to have lost its way. I miss your dry ribs and grilled chicken. I miss you singing The Beach Boys on the porch.”

“I miss waking up and drinking cappuccino and reading the New York Times together. I miss your old far side t-shirts and watching John Wayne movies,” she added. “I miss hiking across the creek to the top of the mountain and watching the black hawks. I miss the way you cooked eggs and bacon. I love you forever. Stay with me.”

Sen. McCain passed away on August 25, after a short battle with terminal brain cancer.