Meghan McCain Reacts to Suggestion She Should Be Joe Biden's Vice Presidential Nominee

Meghan McCain may be outspoken with her political views on The View, but she isn't quite ready to take them to the White House. Appearing on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, reacted to the suggestion that she be presidential candidate Joe Biden's vice presidential nominee.

McCain's reaction came at the prompting of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, who asked if the ABC talk show co-host could "be the vice presidential nominee." McCain downplayed the suggestion, stating that she doesn't "know who it is," Entertainment Tonight reports. When Jayne noted that Biden "said he was going to pick a woman" and suggested that it should be McCain, she brushed it off, stating that it will likely be "more like Kamala [Harris] or someone like that" while again stating that she has "no idea." "

The discussion regarding Biden's running mate and the possibility of that person begin McCain started after Cohen prompted a discussion about who McCain would be voting for in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. After Sen. Bernie Sanders announced the suspension of his campaign, it left Biden as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, who will be running against President Donald Trump.

"I just had a long conversation with him on Saturday. I love him dearly," McCain said of Biden. "I keep telling everyone, 'I will promise you will know who I'm voting for.' But it won't take a rocket scientist to know there is one who has made pain in my life a living hell and one who shepherded me through the grief process. Shouldn't be rocket science."

Although McCain's father was a Republican and ran against Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election, the McCain family has had a notably bumpy relationship with the president. Following the late senator's death in August of 2018, the president made a number of controversial remarks about him, prompting McCain to speak out on a number of occasions. That tension prompted Cohen to ask if Biden could be the first Democrat that the McCain family votes for.

"It's really tough because, again, my parents met and ended up getting married in part because of [Biden and his wife, Jill]. They got drunk and danced together. They're old, old friends. He's been so integral in my life, especially since my dad got sick," she said. "I'm always like, my heart over my head in so many different ways, and the Trumps, they're always making my mom cry. I just think politics is personal too and character is really important. And [I want] someone who's going to tamp down... fear and anger, instead of making it worse."