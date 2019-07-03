Meghan McCain’s Alleged Exit ‘The View’ Stirs Social Media

On Wednesday, rumors began to spread that Meghan McCain was considering leaving The View, and the reaction on social media was split. Many were excited at the prospect of the right-leaning pundit saying her goodbyes to the show, though others were saddened by the prospect. So far, McCain and the show both maintain that she is staying.

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that McCain was seriously considering leaving The View once and for all. Sources close to the co-host said that she was “feeling like a caged animal” on the talk show, due in large part to recent negative coverage of her backstage behavior.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” the source said. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

Meghan McCain : I’m leaving the view

America : pic.twitter.com/PNI1k7v8Yk — john (@Dat_dudejw) July 3, 2019



On Twitter, McCain’s opponents had no sympathy for her, and welcomed the possibility of her leaving the show. The View has become a central platform in American public opinion, and McCain’s angry flair-ups with her co-hosts are some of the show’s most viral moments.

“It’s wild that Meghan McCain is considering leaving The View, considering her job there really lets her play to her strengths: saying her dad’s name and being wrong all the time,” tweeted stand-up comedian Josh Gondelman.

“Cry me a river. Meghan McCain should visit [Donald Trump’s] lockups on the border, where kidnapped kids literally *are* in cages,” added former Congressional candidate Dr. Dena Grayson.

Some on social media even tried vying for McCain’s empty position, noting that it was a platform many people would love to have.

“Hey [The View], if Meghan McCain is tired of the platform she’s been given on national television, I’m your girl. And I’ll do it for a fraction of what she’s getting paid,” wrote civil rights activist and writer Charlotte Clymer.

While the story took over Twitter for a time this week, ABC and The View maintained that the reports were false, and McCain would definitely be back on The View next season.

“The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” said a spokeswoman for the show.

“We don’t want people to attack Meghan. We’re happy to have Meghan there,” added the show’s senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin. “I think she does want to be there. I think she wants to be on the show. She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there. I feel like she will come back.”

McCain herself has not commented on the rumors, although she has been active on social media since the first emerged.



The View returns for Season 23 in September on ABC.