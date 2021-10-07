Meghan Markle’s ‘Peace Offering’ to Kate Middleton Reportedly Revealed

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might be on better terms than previously believed. In a new updated version of the unauthorized biography, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, writer Andrew Morton revealed that Markle sent Middleton a peace offering of a gold bracelet after their now infamous disagreement ahead of Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry. “The spat concerning the bridesmaids’ outfits now behind them, Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweler Lisette Polny as a thank-you for their help and support,” Morton wrote. “It was an elegant peace offering, both women professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain.”

However, Morton claims that the two women haven’t really had the opportunity to develop much of a personal relationship. “It was a practical matter as much as anything,” Morton wrote. “Kate spent weekends and holidays at Anmer Hall, the Cambridges’ country home in Norfolk, while Meghan and Harry were approximately three hours’ drive away, living in a large, remote, rented property on the Great Tew Estate in Oxfordshire.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Markle spoke about their bridesmaid spat during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. “The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen,” Markle explained. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

“It was a really hard week of the wedding,” Markle explained. “And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.” There are rumors that Markle and Middleton are getting closer lately. In August, Us Weekly reported that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been getting along better recently. As royal watchers know, this update comes months after Markle opened up about her relationship with Middleton during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

An insider told the publication that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have been in contact as of late and that their relationship has been improving as a result. They told the outlet, “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often.” The source added, “Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”