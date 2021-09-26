Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s New York Adventure May Also Turn Into a Special Netflix Production

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to New York City last week might be included in an upcoming Netflix documentary. The couple was followed by their own videographer, as well as photographer Matt Sayles, Page Six reported Saturday. Harry appeared to be wearing a small microphone during the couple’s trip to the Harlem restaurant Melba Friday. Markle also wore heavy winter coats during the first two days of the trip, and they could have been used to hide microphones, Page Six pointed out.

Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Page Six the two were “collecting footage” for their Archewell foundation archive. Harry and Markle also talked with Netflix about producing a “fly-on-the-wall documentary about their lives” when they signed their multi-million dollar deal with the streamer in September 2020. The only Archewell production announced so far has been a documentary on Harry’s support for the Invictus Games, which feature injured military personnel and veterans competing in sports.

Markle and Harry arrived in New York on Thursday for their first trip since moving to California and leaving the British Royal Family behind. They visited One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial Thursday morning and met with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul before heading to the United Nations. On Friday, they stopped at a school in Harlem, where Markle read a copy of her book The Bench.

The main reason for the trip was an appearance at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday. The couple spoke about the need for COVID-19 vaccine equality around the world. They pointed out that while many wealthy countries already have the vaccine widely available, some poorer countries do not. They hope independent international organizations can determine where doses are needed the most.

“Just think about the millions of vaccines that have been discarded this year. That’s like throwing away life vests when those around you are drowning,” Markle said Saturday, reports PEOPLE. “So, global citizens, we ask you tonight, do you think we should start treating access to the vaccine as [a] basic human right?” Harry added. “When we start making decisions through that lens, where every single person deserves equal access to the vaccine, then we can achieve what is needed together, for all of us.”

Markle and Harry announced their Netflix deal in September, a few months after they formally stepped down from royal duties. Aside from the documentary about the Invictus Games, Archewell is also developing an animated series titled Pearl, created by Markle. The series is about a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by important women throughout history.