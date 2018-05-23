Meghan Markle’s Father Spotted Sipping Questionable Beverage After Heart Surgery

Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend his daughter’s royal wedding on Saturday due to the fact that he underwent heart surgery last week.

Now it seems he’s on the mend, with TMZ snapping a photo of the former lighting director making a pit stop at a Starbucks drive-thru in Rosarito, Mexico on Monday. The site reports that Thomas appeared to pick up a Frappuccino complete with whipped cream, noting that the beverage is one of the sweetest and most caloric drinks Starbucks has to offer.

In addition to undergoing surgery, Thomas reportedly also suffered a heart attack recently. The drama began after it was revealed last Sunday that he had staged paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his daughter’s wedding, with Thomas admitting to the act and pulling out of the royal wedding on Monday. At the time, he told TMZ that he didn’t want to embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter.

He added that he had suffered a heart attack the week before but checked himself out of the hospital because he wanted to be there for his daughter’s wedding.

It had previously been announced that he would attend the wedding and walk Meghan down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel, and his decision not to head to London immediately sparked speculation about who would do the honors.

However, on Tuesday, Thomas changed his mind and decided he would attend, but it was reported later that day that he would be undergoing heart surgery and would not be able to make it to London for the nuptials.

In the end, Prince Charles escorted Meghan down the aisle before she made her way to Prince Harry.

Thomas said he watched the ceremony on television and told TMZ, “My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness.”

A source told Us Weekly that Meghan “didn’t talk to her father” on the day, though she did release a statement the week before saying she has “always cared” for her father and hoped “he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

On Saturday, Meghan was accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland, who rode with her in the car on the way to Windsor Castle and was also by her daughter’s side the night before the wedding.

