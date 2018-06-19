Why Meghan Markle’s Father Might Never Meet Son-in-Law Prince Harry

Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas Markle, has not yet met his son-in-law Prince Harry, and according to Us Weekly, he might never make the royal’s acquaintance.

Referring to Thomas’ June 18 appearance on Good Morning Britain, a source said, “This will definitely have an effect on whether Harry meets Thomas or not now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The proper thing to do would have been to let Meghan and Kensington Palace know he was giving an interview,” the insider added. “He already did damage before the wedding.”

During Thomas’ interview, the 73-year-old spoke candidly about his daughter and her husband, saying that they were “disappointed” and that Markle “cried” when he said he could no longer make their wedding.

While Thomas hasn’t met Harry in person, he has spoken to him, issuing the prince a warning when he called Thomas to ask for permission to marry Markle.

“Harry asked for her hand over the phone and I said: ‘You’re a gentleman, promise me you’ll never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission,’” Thomas recalled. “Yeah, he’s a prince, but my daughter has been a princess since the day she was born.”

He also dished on what he believes to be his daughter’s desire to have children, saying, “She’s wanted children for a long time, yes. And when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there’s gotta be a child in the making soon. I don’t think the stork has hit the air yet, but I think it will happen sooner or later.”

Ahead of the wedding, it was revealed that Thomas had staged paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his trip across the pond, though he was unable to make the nuptials due to the fact that he underwent heart surgery just a few days before his daughter got married.

Thomas was originally slated to walk Markle down the aisle, and she ultimately walked most of the way herself before being escorted by her now father-in-law, Prince Charles.

“I was very upset that it wasn’t me [walking with her], but the whole world was watching my daughter,” Thomas said of the wedding. “I was very happy about that. The unfortunate thing for me now is I’m a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle. That upsets me somewhat. … I absolutely wanted to walk my daughter down the aisle. [But] I can’t think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles.”

Photo Credit: ITV