Is This What Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Looks Like?

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry is less than a month away and speculation as to what the former Suits star will wear on her big day is at an all-time high.

While nothing has been confirmed, fans can get a glimpse of Markle in a wedding gown before the royal wedding, thanks to her Suits character Rachel Zane’s nuptials, which will air during the show’s season finale this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition, plus size fashion line Simply Be has released a line of wedding gowns modeled by Erica Lauren, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Markle.

The images from the new campaign may bear no connection to Markle, but Lauren’s resemblance to the actress makes it easy to imagine what the future royal might look like in various designs.

The shoot also saw Lauren pose in a getting-ready setting, giving fans a glimpse of what Markle’s preparations might look like on the day.

Markle herself has donned a wedding gown once before, when she married ex Trevor Engelson in 2011, though her simple column dress is likely very different to what she will wear when she becomes a member of the royal family on May 19.

She also wore a second wedding dress for Suits, though she noted in a 2016 interview with Glamour that the embroidered A-line dress her character wore is a bit different than what she would choose for herself.

“Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist,” she shared. “I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic. Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs.”

In the same interview, she also named Caroline Bessette Kennedy’s simple Narcisco Rodriguez slip dress as her favorite celebrity wedding dress, calling the gown “everything goals.”

Based on bets being placed in regards to the designer of Markle’s upcoming gown, there are several designers being favored for the job, including Alexander McQueen and Erdem, Harper’s Bazaar shares. Markle’s friend Roland Mouret, designer Inbal Dror and Jenny Packham, who often dresses the Duchess of Cambridge, are also high on the list. British design duo Ralph & Russo, whose gown Markle wore in her engagement photos, is also a contender.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson