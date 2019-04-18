Meghan Markle Trolls Are Screaming About Fake Pregnancy

Meghan Markle is reportedly faking her pregnancy with a “Moon Bump” prosthetic, according to a number of royal watchers-turned conspiracy theorists.

Kensington Palace had announced that Prince Harry and Markle were expecting their first child back in October, and in the months since, the Duchess has been spotted out in public on a number of occasions sporting a growing baby bump, though according to the conspiracy, what fans are actually looking at is nothing more than a “fake baby bump.”

The “Moon Bumps,” according to the product’s website, are a “carefully-crafted, ultra-realistic, fake baby bumps are designed for comfort and realism” that “the natural shape and stages of pregnancy.”

The “fake pregnancy” conspiracy, which has prompted a trend on Twitter and a number of YouTube videos digging for the truth, alleges that Markle is faking a pregnancy for publicity, and many believers of the act have turned into sleuths searching for evidence to add credence to the theory. Several have even alleged that the Duchess is using a surrogate to welcome her first child.

@piersmorgan Hi Piers, in case you have observed, Meghan Markle is coming out of the hotel yesterday in NY and she is not even wearing her prosthetic baby bump. Totally fake pregnancy and she is likely using the Arab surrogate of Amal Clooney. pic.twitter.com/Dt6i0d5WWF — CHATEAU DE JALESNES by Caroline Marshall (@carolmars) February 23, 2019

Many more have taken to the social media platform to point out apparent inconsistencies in Markel’s bump, including the way it moves and the difference in positioning at different moments of the day.

@mikelisa800 LOL!! Meghan Markle FAKE baby bump drops down her legs in Liverpool!! pic.twitter.com/a058ASwiQG — bill jones (@billjones1523) February 7, 2019

Some have alleged that the Duchess’ baby shower in New York City earlier this year was simply a “cover” and that the guests, including Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, Gayle King, and several others were “co-conspirators or people who know she’s not pregnant.”

I actually don’t know this, but the baby shower was a cover. All of those guests are either co-conspirators or people who know she’s not pregnant, hence the photo below. ⬇️Her mom HAS to know what she’s up to & I doubt she wants any part of her daughter’s extortion scheme. pic.twitter.com/bmU1kmgyRJ — Tammy (@nothotsince97) April 11, 2019

The conspiracy has run so rampant that one Twitter user even changed the name of their account to “MeghanMarkleIsNotPregnant.com,” writing in their biography that “MM is not pregnant! #fraud #treason” and requesting that people “sign petition to stop funding #MeghanMarkle’s excessive spending.”

This is not the first time that such rumors have swirled. The conspiracy was first sparked after the announcement that the royal couple was expecting, though it gained steam in January, when more people jumped on the bandwagon and Markle’s bump became more prominent.

The conspiracy theory has critiqued everything from the peculiar nature of the baby bump and the way in which the Duchess constantly cradles her belly and even the way in which she bends down.

Regardless of whether or not the conspiracy is true, Markle and Prince Harry have opted to keep their birth plan private, with baby Sussex expected to arrive later this month or early May.