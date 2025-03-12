Meghan Markle Reveals Status of Her Marriage to Prince Harry Amid Constant Tabloid Rumors

Meghan Markle is in marital bliss. Five years after Megxit, a term defining the moment the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry left their roles within the Royal Family in favor of financial independence, she says their marriage is in a happy place.

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, the former Suits star opens up about their new world. “My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me,” she says, referring to her former lifestyle blog.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The blog covered food, travel, fashion, and beauty from 2014 to 2017, before her engagement to Prince Harry. She shut it down to dedicate her time to her work and life as a royal.

“It’s almost like a honeymoon period again,” she adds, “because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it. I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process. It’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been.”

She deleted her personal Instagram in 2018. She is back to her love of the lifestyle sector with her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and her brand of jams and more. She says making the sacrifice at the time to put her career on hold wasn’t a difficult one.

“Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more,” she says. “So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second.”

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, have settled into a comfortable rhythm at home in Montecito, California. They are happily raising their two children: Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.