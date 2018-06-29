Meghan Markle to Take Over One Specific Royal Duty From Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle has only been a member of the Royal Family for a little over a month, but she is already taking over one of Queen Elizabeth‘s favorite duties.

According to Delish, the new Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, “will welcome those in the Queen’s Young Leaders programme to Buckingham Palace this summer, continuing the role started by the Queen during her lifetime of service to the Commonwealth nations.”

The Queen’s Young Leaders program is defined as discovering, celebrating, and supporting “exceptional young people from across the commonwealth, leaving a lasting legacy for her Majesty the Queen.”

It is said to currently be in its “fourth and final” year, so while Markle and Harry will have their hands full with it at the present time, it won’t be a regular responsibility of theirs going forward.

Prince Harry has already been working closely with the program, having previously spoken about his “new role” to journalists in April 2018.

“In my new role I will work to support The Queen, my father The Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today,” the prince said.

He also expressed interest in having Markle join him at the time. “I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in,” Harry added.

Prince Harry also opened up about the program itself, saying that he was “hugely optimistic” about it and the lives it would impact.

“I have really enjoyed meeting so many of them over the past four years and their passion and understanding always leaves me hugely optimistic about the future,” Harry stated.

“I have seen time and time again that today’s generation understands something very important: that to tackle a big issue, you need to focus on the root causes of the challenge and not its symptoms,” he added.

“The Queen’s Young Leaders are having an incredible impact in their respective countries because they have adopted this mindset,” The Duke of Sussex also said, according to The Express.

No time frame was provided on when the Duke and Duchess would assume responsibility of the Queen’s Young Leaders programme, but it is presumed that their new roles took immediate effect.