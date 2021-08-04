Meghan Markle Makes a Special Appearance With Melissa McCarthy for Her 40th Birthday

✖

Meghan Markle is marking her 40th birthday with a special message alongside Melissa McCarthy. The Duchess of Sussex released a video on the Archewell Foundation website on her big day Wednesday, announcing 40x40, a new global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes to "support women going back to work" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Duchess asked 40 activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to participate by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce," the organization said in a statement. In the video introducing the campaign, Markle and McCarthy — dressed in pearls, gloves and an ostentatious hat for "tea time" — get goofy together, with the Bridesmaids actress even suggesting they get matching tattoos of their faces with the words "Besties Forever."

"You know, I already have something really similar across my back," Markle jokes. "Are we twinsies?" McCarthy asks her, to which the royal responds, "You know, maybe we save it for when I turn 50." The Gilmore Girls alum also asked if Markle would "finally do a Suits reunion" for her birthday, to which the former actress replied, "I love Suits, but why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?"

"Here's the idea," she continues of her preferred method of celebration. "Because I'm turning 40, I'm asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who's mobilizing back into the workforce." Other major names who have committed to giving 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman in their community include Adele, Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Stella McCartney.

In a statement from the Duchess' office, the royal explains that the initiative "is being spurred in response to the tens of millions of women around the world who have left the workforce in the past two years (largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic), including two million women in the U.S. As women continue to reenter the workforce, we believe that mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength."