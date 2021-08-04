Royal Family Sends Messages to Meghan Markle for Her 40th Birthday

✖

It's the happiest of birthdays for Meghan Markle today! On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex turned 40 and received a little love from her in-laws across the pond, publicly celebrating her on social media. Taking to their official accounts between Instagram and Twitter, the Royal Family posted first Wednesday morning by celebrating the Duchess with a collage of images, including snaps of Markle with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and their infant son, Archie.

🎈 Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/xvrRH4sEwX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2021

Markle's brother-in-law, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, also took to social media to celebrate her alongside a snapshot of the former actress visiting Tonga in 2018 with her husband, Prince Harry. The pair captioned the single snapshot: "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles also took to the network to share a similar message with another photo of Markle.

Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qekFyLPmiD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2021

Though Markle and Harry might have friends nearby their California home now to celebrate with, the two will reportedly have a "low-key" celebration as they are still on parental leave following the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet, this past June. The family of four, including 2-year-old toddler Archie, are likely spending the day at their home in California amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the United States, per sources for Page Six. The outlet further speculates that Harry "may still whisk [Meghan] off on an intimate getaway" somewhere nearby their home in Montecito, but given their humanitarian sensibilities, it is unlikely.

The two have been outspoken on helping communities affected by the pandemic, particularly those in India this past spring where the outbreak grew far worse among a population of billions. Markle and Harry do not have social media, but they announced on their website, Archewell, that they were teaming up with World Central Kitchen to build their next Community Relief Centre in India amid the second wave of affecting the country.

A statement on the website noted how India's cases exceeded 25 million at the time, with 260,000 new cases in just 24 hours. "Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported," the statement read. "In support of India, Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen are focusing on the long-term needs of local communities."