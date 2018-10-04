Meghan Markle’s Sister Turns Ire on Royal’s Mom Doria in New Rant

Meghan Markle‘s sister Samantha Markle continues to talk about her royal relative publicly, now bringing Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, into things as well.

On Wednesday, Samantha returned to Twitter with fresh allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that Ragland and Meghan are now so close because Meghan “ghosted her best friend of 30 years,” Nikki Priddy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Priddy has previously spoken to the Daily Mail about her relationship with Meghan, and judging by Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s desire for privacy, the reported end of said friendship wouldn’t be a complete surprise.

Doria might be her best friend now because she ghosted her best friend of 30 years. Nikki Priddy — Samantha Markle (@SammyMarkle64) October 4, 2018

Samantha added that Meghan had been ignoring her family before they began speaking to the press, claiming that the Duchess “ghosted the whole family both sides of the family.”

It’s the other way around,…we spoke out because she ghosted the whole family both sides of the family. Get your facts straight. — Samantha Markle (@SammyMarkle64) October 4, 2018

Samantha also mentioned her and Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, explaining that she does not “crave publicity…only truth and respect for my dad.”

The 53-year-old wrote that Thomas “pretty much raised [Meghan] most of her life on his own and Doria was not around very much.”

Oh my dad did and she spent weekends with Doria but dad took her to school every day and picked her up she shared time between them but most of it was with our dad and after 12 it was full time with him as a single dad. He did more for her than anyone her whole life — Samantha Markle (@SammyMarkle64) October 4, 2018

She also noted that while she regrets some her “sarcasm” and “wisecracks,” she does not regret defending her father.

Don’t regret defending my father and don’t regret telling the truth perhaps I regret some of my sarcasm, but I will never stop defending that my father deserves love and respect. She does owe him — Samantha Markle (@SammyMarkle64) October 3, 2018

These latest tweets come after Samantha said she wanted to to “get a message across from my father” to Meghan during a recent appearance on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show.

“I would just say that there’s so much water under the bridge and so much has been out of control that was never intended to,” Samantha said on the program. “I think everybody was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding.”

“I felt it could’ve all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included and we all agreed to move forward with positive resolve,” she continued. “The hurt feelings wouldn’t have snowballed but, believe it or not, it doesn’t mean we don’t love you any less.”

“I just think families can be this way when there’s confusion and when people are hurt. So moving forward I apologize and I wish things could be different,” she concluded.

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool