Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Mocks Pregnant Duchess With Beheaded Queen Joke

Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, is still on a roll. The outspoken half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex continued her tirade against Markle this week by mocking her for wanting to place air fresheners inside St. George Chapel ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

After a report emerged that Markle took issue with the “musty” smell inside the 15th century chapel at Windsor Castle, Samantha Markle mocked her sister on social media.

“I heard a rumor about demands being made for scent buster or. air freshener in #Windsor. When sis sees the ghost of Ann Boleyn walking the tower with her head in her hands, will she demand Ghostbusters? Lol,” Samantha Markle tweeted on Monday alongside a GIF of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramos and Ernie Hudson from the 1984 film.

Samantha Markle’s tweet was a reference to Anne Boleyn, the second of King Henry VIII’s six wives. Anne gave birth to a daughter, who would later become Queen Elizabeth I, but when she and Henry did not produce a son, he ordered for her to be decapitated after she was tried for adultery and incest.

In addition to the beheading joke, Samantha Markle explained that she mentioned Anne Boleyn because she says Markle “ghosted” her entire family.

A well-publicized rift between Markle and her father and her half-siblings has raged through headlines ever since Markle and Prince Harry went public with their relationship. Most famously, Samantha Markle attacked her sister in the press for not receiving an invitation to the Royal Wedding, and frequently claims that Markle ignores their father, Thomas Markle, who could not attend the wedding after he suffered a heart attack.

Samantha said on Tuesday that Thomas suffered permanent heart damage from the health scare. “His heart is still damaged… the muscle will always be damaged,” she said, adding that surgeons had “implanted three stents in his blood vessels” after “clearing the blockage and repairing the damage” in his heart.

“He is now really happy and doing great,” Samantha said. “He’s not letting any of the media madness get him down, he has better things going on.”

At the time of his heart attack, Markle said in a statement that she has “always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

Meanwhile, Markle remains close with her mother, Doria Ragland. A recent report detailed that Ragland will reportedly spend time at Markle and Harry’s new home after their baby is born. Ragland, a Los Angeles-based social worker, reportedly wants to spend “a lot of time with Meghan and the baby” but isn’t ready to give up her home in California just yet.”

“Doria hasn’t made any commitments about doing so,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has told friends that she would keep her house in Los Angeles, but is indeed planning on spending a majority of her time with Meghan.”