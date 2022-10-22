Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Harry Isn't Above His Favorite Fast Food Restaurant

It has been a while since we've had a "royals are just like normal people" type of story, but the passing of Queen Elizabeth II offers a chance for some. Meghan Markle's recent interview in Variety offered quite a few good examples of her own tastes and that of her husband, Prince Harry.

The Variety cover story was postponed until after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and mourning period. Wednesday saw the official release and it had plenty of gems throughout. For example, Markle insists the couple are actually just commuters who live at least two hours outside of Los Angeles.

There are many thrilling things about @MattDonnelly's cover interview with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. My personal favorite is that Prince Harry loves In-N-Out so much that one location knows their order. https://t.co/pI1GtzyQ32 pic.twitter.com/cfn90QW3Eb — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) October 19, 2022

"We're commuters. We drove down recently for a day of back-to-back meetings, equipped with chocolate chip cookies the size of my toddler's head," Markle told the outlet. She then revealed Harry has a habit for fast food, specifically the offerings at In-And-Out. "Also, my husband's favorite is In-N-Out. There's one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It's really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order."

Typically if a restaurant knows your order, it means you go too much or you're a mega-celebrity. It could also mean you live at the In-N-Out, but that's the least likely situation for the somewhat royal couple.

Markle also expanded on her guilty pleasures and pastimes, adding that she and Harry both work from home. "We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown. It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We'll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more," Markle says, adding that she slips in a little Jeopardy or Wordle with wine in between. "My husband is on a 24-hour time zone, where half of your life is waking up as the other half is going to sleep. It's kind of the reverse of what I went through living in the U.K. He's very good at responding on text. Me, I try to be as fast as possible on email. I've always said, if it takes less than five minutes, do it now."

None of this deals with the real stuff we want to know. What is Harry ordering at In-N-Out? Do they order off the secret menu, do they go animal style, or is there another that would work if no In-N-Out were in the area?